Flood relief schemes extended to small businesses affected by Storm Debi in Galway

FLOOD RELIEF SCHEMES targeting small businesses, sports clubs and community centres have been extended to those who were affected by Storm Debi in Galway this week.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney today got cabinet approval to extend these schemes to assist the facilities who were unable to secure flood insurance.

Businesses in the county will now be able to apply for the emergency business flooding schemes and an enhanced flooding scheme, set up for businesses impacted by other recent flooding, through the Red Cross.

The businesses have until 15 December to fill in an application on the Red Cross’ website.

Both Schemes provide humanitarian support contributions towards the costs of returning the premises to their pre-flood condition – including the replacement of flooring, fixtures and fittings and damaged stock where relevant.

A spokesperson for the National Emergency Coordination Group has said that an estimated 200 premises have been affected by flooding in Storm Debi.

The Clarenbridge Garden Centre in Galway has suffered severe damage according to David Farragher and his family, which has forced the to announce its temporary closure.

The Clarenbridge Garden Centre in Galway.

“This setback poses a significant challenge to our business, one that has been a source of pride and connection for our family and the local community.

“In this challenging time, we turn to our community for support. Your assistance is not only vital for the recovery of our garden centre but also for the preservation of a cherished community hub,” the family said yesterday.

The owners of the Poppyseed Cafe in Oranmore took to social media to inform locals that their business has also been severely impacted.

The owners shared an image of the café on social media, which shows the furniture toppled over and the flooring of the premises ruined.

Inside the Poppyseed Cafe in Oranmore, Galway yesterday.

Coveney said today: “These schemes were established to provide urgent assistance to businesses that were unable, through no fault of their own, to get insurance to help with the costs of repairing the damage caused by flooding.

“As with similar weather events in the past, the Irish Red Cross will administer and make payments under the Schemes on my Department’s behalf.”

The emergency business flooding scheme provides applications a contribution of up to €5,000, depending on the scale of damage incurred, as part of the first stage of a successful application.

If the premises have incurred significant damages above €5,000, businesses can apply for additional financial support, following an assessment by the Irish Red Cross.

The total level of support available for both stages combined will be capped at €20,000.

The enhanced emergency business flooding scheme provides higher levels of financial support for businesses that have been severely affected in certain locations.

It too has two stages, where an initial application will lead to a quick payment which will be capped at an increased upper limit of €10,000.

In cases where further assistance is needed, the second stage will provide applicants a further payment with the total payment available (initial and subsequent) capped at €100,000.

This payment may also be subject to spots checks and subsequent audit in the future.

Includes reporting from Eimer McAuley