Dublin: 14°C Monday 7 November 2022
Rain this evening after wet weekend could lead to floods

Fire and road crews responded to incidents in Co Wexford on Thursday after heavy rain

Image: Shutterstock

MET ÉIREANN HAS predicted heavy rain for much of this evening, in line with this weekend’s showers which caused spot flooding.

Fire and road crews responded to incidents in Co Wexford on Thursday and flooding was also reported on the banks of the Shannon river on Friday.

A Met Éireann status yellow alert is currently in place for counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow until 9pm, with the forecaster warning that “damaging” gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are possible.

Soil remains waterlogged, which means that similar flooding incidents are likely today and tomorrow if the rain is as widespread as expected.

Rain is predicted to turn more persistent through the middle of the day, with an “ongoing risk of flooding,” Met Éireann said,

It will become windy also with strong and gusty southerly winds, strongest in the south and southeast.

Met Eireann have forecast rain through the late afternoon, beginning to clear to showers from the southwest while winds will veer southwesterly and gradually ease somewhat.

Highest temperatures will be 12 to 15 degrees.

Tonight should bring more scattered showers, with  some turning heavy or thundery.

Some milder rain is expected tomorrow with occasional sun.

Jamie McCarron
