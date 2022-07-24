Six people rescued from vehicles and houses following floods in NI

THE NORTHERN IRELAND Fire and Rescue Service received more than 100 emergency calls last night after flooding hit parts of NI.

A number of counties have experienced heavy rainfall and flooding since yesterday with forecasts showing it will likely continue throughout the afternoon.

Six people were rescued by the NIFRS – one person from a vehicle in water and five people trapped in flooded properties.

Firefighters responded to 49 operational incidents and the rescue service received 106 flood-related emergency calls between 7pm yesterday and 1.30am this morning.

A NIFRS spokesperson said the service maintained normal emergency response yesterday evening and attended a “range of operational incidents”.

Several businesses damaged by flooding in the Eglinton area. I have been with them this morning to provide assistance and support. Grateful to council for providing a skip. If you require assistance please contact me via private message. pic.twitter.com/lCSgWu8Xsn — Gary Middleton MLA (@Gary_Middleton) July 24, 2022

The Police Service of Northern Ireland advised drivers to take “extreme caution” on roads in Derry and Strabane in Co Tyrone.

A police spokesperson said a number of roads are flooded and impassable. People are advised to follow road signs, slow down and consider if their journey is essential.

Other counties like Donegal were also impacted by rainfall. Donegal County Council said that heavy rain in Inishowen resulted in damage to roads and bridges in the area.

This has led to “significant debris” on the Muff to Moville road. The council on Twitter asked the public to avoid all journeys in the area.

A Yellow Rain warning will be in place in Northern Ireland and Scotland from 12pm until 9pm today with heavy showers and rainfall expected.

The UK’s Met Office said some thunderstorms are also likely to cause travel disruption and flooding.

Flooding of some homes and businesses is likely, the forecaster said.

Bus and train services will likely be affected with longer journey times. Spray and flooding on roads will also likely make other vehicle journey times longer.

The Met Office also said there will probably be some disruption to power supplies and other services.

Flash floods here in Derry, lots of roads flooded. Be careful if you are driving. pic.twitter.com/EGHJtJgUch — Pearse Doherty (@PearseDoherty) July 23, 2022

Early showers over Northern Ireland are expected to give way to more persistent and at times heavy rain into this afternoon. The weather will possibly be thundery at times.

This rain will move eastwards into Scotland later this afternoon.

10-20mm of rain is expected to fall in some parts of Northern Ireland.

The heavy showers are due to reduce this evening with some drier and brighter spells later today.

Climate change leads to more frequent extreme weather events such as flooding, heatwaves and drought.

A report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) earlier this year made clear that climate change is already causing severe and widespread disruption around the world.