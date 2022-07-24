Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 23°C Sunday 24 July 2022
Advertisement

Six people rescued from vehicles and houses following floods in NI

Drivers have been advised to take “extreme caution” on roads in Derry and Strabane.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 24 Jul 2022, 11:42 AM
1 hour ago 8,244 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5824691
File image of a sign for flooding.
Image: Shutterstock/gemphoto
File image of a sign for flooding.
File image of a sign for flooding.
Image: Shutterstock/gemphoto

THE NORTHERN IRELAND Fire and Rescue Service received more than 100 emergency calls last night after flooding hit parts of NI. 

A number of counties have experienced heavy rainfall and flooding since yesterday with forecasts showing it will likely continue throughout the afternoon. 

Six people were rescued by the NIFRS – one person from a vehicle in water and five people trapped in flooded properties. 

Firefighters responded to 49 operational incidents and the rescue service received 106 flood-related emergency calls between 7pm yesterday and 1.30am this morning.  

A NIFRS spokesperson said the service maintained normal emergency response yesterday evening and attended a “range of operational incidents”. 

The Police Service of Northern Ireland advised drivers to take “extreme caution” on roads in Derry and Strabane in Co Tyrone.

A police spokesperson said a number of roads are flooded and impassable. People are advised to follow road signs, slow down and consider if their journey is essential. 

Other counties like Donegal were also impacted by rainfall. Donegal County Council said that heavy rain in Inishowen resulted in damage to roads and bridges in the area. 

This has led to “significant debris” on the Muff to Moville road. The council on Twitter asked the public to avoid all journeys in the area. 

A Yellow Rain warning will be in place in Northern Ireland and Scotland from 12pm until 9pm today with heavy showers and rainfall expected.

The UK’s Met Office said some thunderstorms are also likely to cause travel disruption and flooding.

Flooding of some homes and businesses is likely, the forecaster said. 

Bus and train services will likely be affected with longer journey times. Spray and flooding on roads will also likely make other vehicle journey times longer. 

The Met Office also said there will probably be some disruption to power supplies and other services. 

Flash floods here in Derry, lots of roads flooded. Be careful if you are driving. pic.twitter.com/EGHJtJgUch

— Pearse Doherty (@PearseDoherty) July 23, 2022

Early showers over Northern Ireland are expected to give way to more persistent and at times heavy rain into this afternoon. The weather will possibly be thundery at times. 

This rain will move eastwards into Scotland later this afternoon. 

10-20mm of rain is expected to fall in some parts of Northern Ireland. 

The heavy showers are due to reduce this evening with some drier and brighter spells later today. 

Climate change leads to more frequent extreme weather events such as flooding, heatwaves and drought. 

A report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) earlier this year made clear that climate change is already causing severe and widespread disruption around the world. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie