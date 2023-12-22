Irish film Flora and Son gets two spots on the Oscars shortlist for original music

FLORA AND SON, an Irish film, has been shortlisted twice to be nominated for an Oscar for its original music.

The movie follows a Dublin-based mother’s journey to find a hobby for her son in order to keep him out of trouble. After rescuing a guitar from a skip, the young man falls in love with music.

It was released for streaming on Apple TV in February of this year and has earned a seven out of ten score on IMDb and a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Overnight, the shortlists for the 96th annual Academy Awards, or the Oscars, revealed that two of the film’s songs, ‘High Life’ and ‘Meet in the Middle’, have recieved a position on this year’s shortlist.

The film was directed by John Carney, who also directed Sing Street, and stars Eve Hewson, Orén Kinlan and Joseph Gordon-Levitt