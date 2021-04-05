#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 5 April 2021
Advertisement

Leaking phosphate mine in Florida threatens 'catastrophic flood' of contaminated wastewater

The levels of phosphorous and nitrogen in the water – some of which has already been pumped into Tampa Bay – could cause serious environmental damage.

By AFP Monday 5 Apr 2021, 2:30 PM
1 hour ago 6,184 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5401112

wastewater-reservoir-leak A reservoir near the old Piney Point phosphate mine. Source: PA Images

EMERGENCY CREWS IN central Florida are working to prevent an environmental catastrophe at a leaking reservoir that risked sending millions of gallons of contaminated wastewater toward nearby homes and into Tampa Bay.

More than 300 homes near the site of an abandoned phosphate mine and fertilizer-production facility in Manatee County were under mandatory evacuation orders, and Governor Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency to free up funds to tackle the crisis.

“What we are looking at now is trying to prevent, and respond to if need be, a real catastrophic flood situation,” DeSantis told a press conference after viewing the site by helicopter Sunday.

He said emergency workers, assisted by the Florida National Guard, were pumping about 33 million gallons of water daily out of a wastewater reservoir at the site, which has sprung a growing leak in its plastic lining.

“According to on-site engineers, a controlled release was necessary to prevent a catastrophic failure,” the governor said.

The wastewater “meets water-quality standards for marine waters,” he said, with the exception of phosphorous and nitrogen levels.

wastewater-reservoir-leak Ron DeSantis Source: PA Images

Marine algae thrive on such elements, and environmental groups fear the release of millions of gallons of nutrient-rich water into the ocean could trigger a deadly “red tide,” or algal bloom, that can suffocate fish and other aquatic life and deter tourist activity.

Still ‘critical’

Manatee County’s acting administrator Scott Hopes said inmates and staff at the local jail had been moved to the second floor of the two-story building as a precaution.

Hopes sounded a slightly more optimistic note later, saying the situation should be in a “much better position” by Tuesday.

But “we are not out of the critical area yet,” he warned.

A collapse of the reservoir also risked sending water into nearby stacks of phosphogypsum, a leftover from fertilizer production.

Phosphogypsum is considered radioactive as it contains isotopes such as radon, as well as toxic heavy metals like arsenic, lead and mercury.

The Center for Biological Diversity national conservation group called for the US Environmental Protection Agency to step in.

“Federal officials need to clean up this mess the fertilizer industry has dumped on Florida communities and immediately halt further phosphogypsum production,” Jaclyn Lopez, the organization’s Florida director, said in a statement.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

us-news-fla-phosphate-mine-1-br Emergency services man a checkpoint at the edge of the exclusion zone. Source: PA Images

Problems at the Piney Point reservoir stretch back decades.

Florida’s agriculture commissioner, Nicole Fried, wrote to DeSantis, saying the current emergency was only the latest in a string of incidents.

“For more than 50 years, this central Florida mining operation has caused numerous human health and environmental disasters and incidents,” she wrote, adding there had been several earlier failures of the reservoir’s lining.

Hopes said authorities were looking to permanently empty reservoirs at the site.

“We won’t be repairing the liner, we will be depleting the holding ponds of their water and then we will be moving forward to a permanent solution into the future once we mitigate the current risk,” Hopes said.

This will “probably include filling these ponds after they have been devoid of their contents and capping them.”

DeSantis said the company operating the site, HRK Holdings, should be held accountable.

“This is not acceptable and it’s not something we will allow to persist,” he said.

HRK did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie