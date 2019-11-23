Dog rescued by police after driving unmanned car in Florida

DRIVING DOG: Florida officers encounter a strange scene: a car circling in reverse—with the owner's dog Max inside.



Officers eventually manage to rescue Max by entering a code on the car door's keypad to stop the vehicle. https://t.co/89Clt0UVoe pic.twitter.com/8YlsRKwgSB — ABC News (@ABC) November 22, 2019 Source: ABC News /Twitter

POLICE IN FLORIDA have responded to a rogue vehicle spinning in reverse around a suburban cul-de-sac with a lone occupant inside: a black labrador.

News outlets report that residents called police on Thursday after seeing the dog trapped and clambering around in the car as it spun in circles in a neighborhood in the southern city of Port St Lucie.

Police say they think the dog’s owner stepped away from the running car and that’s when the pet knocked it into reverse. Local woman Anne Sabol says she watched the dog take out a postbox and a rubbish bin.

Sabol says the dog was in high spirits after being rescued, adding that it “jumped out of the car, wagging his tail”.

Police stopped the joyride by punching a passcode into the driver’s door. No one was injured during the incident.