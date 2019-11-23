This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 23 November, 2019
Dog rescued by police after driving unmanned car in Florida

The dog was trapped and clambering around in the car by locals in Port St Lucie.

By Associated Press Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 6:02 PM
POLICE IN FLORIDA have responded to a rogue vehicle spinning in reverse around a suburban cul-de-sac with a lone occupant inside: a black labrador.

News outlets report that residents called police on Thursday after seeing the dog trapped and clambering around in the car as it spun in circles in a neighborhood in the southern city of Port St Lucie.

Police say they think the dog’s owner stepped away from the running car and that’s when the pet knocked it into reverse. Local woman Anne Sabol says she watched the dog take out a postbox and a rubbish bin.

Sabol says the dog was in high spirits after being rescued, adding that it “jumped out of the car, wagging his tail”.

Police stopped the joyride by punching a passcode into the driver’s door. No one was injured during the incident.

Associated Press

