Debunked: No, children won't be banned from attending school if they don't get the flu vaccine

A POST BEING widely shared on Facebook claims that children will be banned from attending school if they don’t get the flu vaccine.

The post includes a video of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar discussing the fact the flu vaccine will be free this winter for children aged two to 12 years. He also mentions the amount of the vaccine the HSE has ordered.

At no point in the video does he state that children who don’t get the vaccine will not be allowed to attend school – but the caption added to the post does.

In the video, Varadkar addresses TDs during a sitting of a Dáil at the Convention Centre in Dublin. He states that the flu vaccine will be available for free for children aged two to 12 “for the first time in a long time, perhaps even the first time ever in Ireland”, as well as for at-risk groups.

At-risk groups aged from six months to 69 years will also be able to get the vaccine for free, as part of measures announced back in May. People aged 70 and over already have access for free and this will continue.

However, getting the vaccine is not compulsory for any particular age group.

“The extension will permit all of those in at-risk groups aged from six months and above, as well as all healthcare workers, to avail of the vaccine free of charge.

“The extension will also provide access to children aged two to 12 years old inclusive, and that’ll be the nasal drop vaccine rather than the injection,” Varadkar states.

He notes that the HSE has placed orders for 1.35 million doses of the quadrivalent influenza vaccine for the forthcoming winter, saying “this will be sufficient for a 90% uptake among at-risk groups including healthcare workers, and that’s a much higher uptake that we would have had in the past”.

Varadkar states that, in addition to this, 600,000 doses of the nasal drop vaccine for children have been ordered, adding that this would provide for a 75% uptake rate among children.

Not true

A spokesperson for the Department of Education confirmed that children will not be banned from attending school if they don’t get the flu vaccine, stating “this information is incorrect”.

“Children can attend school without receiving the flu vaccine,” they told TheJournal.ie.

The spokesperson noted that children who are sick with flu “miss days in crèche, childcare and school” and “also miss out on their usual activities such as hobbies and sports”.

“The flu vaccine will help protect children against flu and reduce the spread of flu to others. For example, their brothers and sisters, parents and grandparents.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health also said the claim in the Facebook post is incorrect, noting that vaccination is not mandatory for children.

However, they said: “We would encourage parents and guardians to have their children vaccinated and ensure that the most vulnerable people in our society are protected from a serious disease.

“Children will have a nasal spray rather than an injection, and further detailed information on the vaccine is available from the HSE website.”

The seasonal flu vaccine (flu jab) protects against four strains of the flu virus. These are the strains most likely to be circulating this flu season.

Flu season runs from September until the end of April. The flu vaccine for at-risk groups will be available from the end of September 2020. The flu vaccine for children will be available from the end of October 2020.

