THE HUSBAND OF former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested for the second time in connection with the police investigation into the Scottish National Party’s finances.

Peter Murrell is the former SNP chief executive. The 59-year-old was previously arrested on 5 April last year in the same probe and was taken into custody this morning.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “A 59-year-old man has today, Thursday, 18 April, 2024, been re-arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man, who was previously arrested as a suspect on 5 April, 2023, was taken into custody at 9.13am and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

“The matter remains active,” police said, advising the public to “exercise caution if discussing it on social media”.

Advertisement

“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further at this time.”

After his arrest and release without charge last lear, Nicola Sturgeon said that she would “fully cooperate if required” with the police.

A 59-year-old man has today, Thursday, 18 April, 2024, been re-arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party. https://t.co/cM4lhElq2N pic.twitter.com/upIK3dmhVf — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) April 18, 2024

The arrest related to a long-running police investigation into the spending of about £600,000 (€685,000), which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Murrell, Sturgeon’s husband since 2010, had stepped down as the SNP’s chief executive in the previous month following a controversy about misleading information being given to journalists over the party’s membership numbers.

Includes reporting from Press Association