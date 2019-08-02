This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Explainer: What is Fortnite and how can people make money from it?

On this week’s episode, we delve into the world of Fortnite and esports.

By Aoife Barry Friday 2 Aug 2019, 6:30 PM
12 hours ago 8,119 Views 29 Comments
WHETHER YOU ARE a gamer or not, you’ll most definitely have heard of the game Fortnite.

Earlier this week, the hugely popular game hit the headlines after an Irish teenager picked up $50,000 while competing in the Fortnite World Cup.

Joshua Juliano, who is just 17, came 58th out of 100 gamers. 

So what is Fortnite? Well for starters, it’s an online first-person shooter game that involves dropping 100 players on to an island where they have to find weapons, build bases and try to eliminate the competition until only one player is left standing.

It’s hugely popular and a big revenue driver for its creators. In this week’s podcast, our reporter Órla Dwyer explains what the game is, while tech reporter Quinton O’Reilly talks us through why it’s so popular, and the concerns that some parents and people have about it.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, executive producer Christine Bohan, and producer Aoife Barry. Guests were reporter Órla Dwyer and freelance tech writer Quinton O’Reilly. Design by Palash Somani.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

