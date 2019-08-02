The Explainer: What is Fortnite and how can people make money from it?

WHETHER YOU ARE a gamer or not, you’ll most definitely have heard of the game Fortnite.

Earlier this week, the hugely popular game hit the headlines after an Irish teenager picked up $50,000 while competing in the Fortnite World Cup.

Joshua Juliano, who is just 17, came 58th out of 100 gamers.

So what is Fortnite? Well for starters, it’s an online first-person shooter game that involves dropping 100 players on to an island where they have to find weapons, build bases and try to eliminate the competition until only one player is left standing.

It’s hugely popular and a big revenue driver for its creators. In this week’s podcast, our reporter Órla Dwyer explains what the game is, while tech reporter Quinton O’Reilly talks us through why it’s so popular, and the concerns that some parents and people have about it.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, executive producer Christine Bohan, and producer Aoife Barry. Guests were reporter Órla Dwyer and freelance tech writer Quinton O’Reilly. Design by Palash Somani.