Monday 14 March 2022
Four arrested in relation to compensation claims made over alleged fraudulent 2015 collision

The four persons are currently detained at separate garda stations in Dublin.

Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been arrested for deception offences in Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) made the arrests this morning as part of an investigation into compensation claims made following an alleged fraudulent road crash in 2015.

“The four persons are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at separate Garda stations in Dublin,” a garda spokesperson said. 

“Investigations are ongoing.”

