Poll: Should a four-day work week become the norm?

THE GOVERNMENT IS facing calls to conduct research into the impact of implementing a four-day working week.

The issue has been discussed in the past – and some firms here have already implemented it – but the latest call comes as many workers continue to deal with the impact of working from home and more flexible working arrangements during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Supporters of bringing in the four-day week say that such a system could maintain or even increase productivity for many businesses. However, others have said it’s not feasible and wouldn’t work in certain sectors.



What do you think: Should a four-day work week become the norm?

