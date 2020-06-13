Poll: Should a four-day work week become the norm?

THE GOVERNMENT IS facing calls to conduct research into the impact of implementing a four-day working week.
The issue has been discussed in the past – and some firms here have already implemented it – but the latest call comes as many workers continue to deal with the impact of working from home and more flexible working arrangements during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Supporters of bringing in the four-day week say that such a system could maintain or even increase productivity for many businesses. However, others have said it’s not feasible and wouldn’t work in certain sectors.
What do you think: Should a four-day work week become the norm?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (15)