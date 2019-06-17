This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 June, 2019
Four men arrested in connection with Lee Boylan shooting in Blanchardstown

€9,000 in cash was also recovered during today’s operation.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 17 Jun 2019, 8:34 PM
Garda at the scene on March 6.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Garda at the scene on March 6.
Garda at the scene on March 6.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with the shooting of Lee Boylan in Blanchardstown in March. 

Boylan, who is in his mid 20s, was shot a number of times as he sat in a van in traffic at the junction of Blakestown road and Huntstown Way in Mulhuddart on 6 March. 

An Garda Síochána said today three men in their 20s and 30s were arrested after gardaí carried out a number of searches in the Hartstown area of Clonsilla Blanchardstown today. 

As part of the Operation, local detectives who were supported by the Armed Support Unit also conducted a number of searches in Limerick where one man was arrested.

All four men are currently in custody at Blanchardstown and Finglas Garda Stations and are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

During today’s search gardaí also recovered €9,000 in cash. 

“The search is part of an ongoing strategy tackling organised crime gangs in the area,” a garda spokesperson has said.

“During this search, army engineers using ground penetrating radar located a container with approximately €9000 in cash buried approximately 1 metre below the surface”. 

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

