Four men arrested in connection with Lee Boylan shooting in Blanchardstown

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with the shooting of Lee Boylan in Blanchardstown in March.

Boylan, who is in his mid 20s, was shot a number of times as he sat in a van in traffic at the junction of Blakestown road and Huntstown Way in Mulhuddart on 6 March.

An Garda Síochána said today three men in their 20s and 30s were arrested after gardaí carried out a number of searches in the Hartstown area of Clonsilla Blanchardstown today.



As part of the Operation, local detectives who were supported by the Armed Support Unit also conducted a number of searches in Limerick where one man was arrested.

All four men are currently in custody at Blanchardstown and Finglas Garda Stations and are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

During today’s search gardaí also recovered €9,000 in cash.

“The search is part of an ongoing strategy tackling organised crime gangs in the area,” a garda spokesperson has said.

“During this search, army engineers using ground penetrating radar located a container with approximately €9000 in cash buried approximately 1 metre below the surface”.