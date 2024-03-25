Four more measles cases confirmed in Ireland

FOUR MORE CASES of measles have been confirmed in Ireland in the last week, bringing the total number confirmed this year to nine.

Meanwhile, 10 cases are currently being investigated, according to new figures by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Each suspected case of measles needs to be tested in a laboratory before being confirmed as measles or denotified. Several possible measles cases have been declassified in recent weeks.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause serious complications, particularly in children under one year of age, pregnant women, and the immunosuppressed.

It typically starts with cold-like symptoms that develop about 10 days after a person gets infected. The person will get a rash a few days later.

Symptoms include:

Cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing and a cough.

Sore red eyes.

A temperature of 38 degrees celsius or above.

A rash, which usually appear on the head and neck before spreading to the rest of the body.

The illness usually lasts for seven to 10 days. You can read more in our explainer on the disease here.