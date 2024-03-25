Advertisement
File photo of measles-like rash Shutterstock
latest figures

Four more measles cases confirmed in Ireland

Meanwhile, 10 cases are currently being investigated.
0
450
9 minutes ago

FOUR MORE CASES of measles have been confirmed in Ireland in the last week, bringing the total number confirmed this year to nine.

Meanwhile, 10 cases are currently being investigated, according to new figures by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Each suspected case of measles needs to be tested in a laboratory before being confirmed as measles or denotified. Several possible measles cases have been declassified in recent weeks.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause serious complications, particularly in children under one year of age, pregnant women, and the immunosuppressed.

It typically starts with cold-like symptoms that develop about 10 days after a person gets infected. The person will get a rash a few days later.

Symptoms include: 

  • Cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing and a cough. 
  • Sore red eyes. 
  • A temperature of 38 degrees celsius or above. 
  • A rash, which usually appear on the head and neck before spreading to the rest of the body. 

The illness usually lasts for seven to 10 days. You can read more in our explainer on the disease here

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     