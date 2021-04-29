#Open journalism No news is bad news

Four people killed and fifth person seriously injured at Berlin care centre

A 51-year-old employee has been arrested “under strong suspicion” of carrying out the assault.

By AFP Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 11:21 AM
Journalists wait outside the clinic in Potsdam, Germany
Image: Christophe Gateau via PA Images
Image: Christophe Gateau via PA Images

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been killed and one person seriously wounded in an attack at a care clinic in Germany, police have said.

Officers said the victims were subjected to “intense, extreme violence”, but did not give any details around the circumstances of the killings in the eastern city of Potsdam.

A 51-year-old employee has been arrested “under strong suspicion” of carrying out the assault, police said.

The motivation for the attack is not known, they added.

Those killed are believed to be patients at the clinic, local newspaper Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten reported.

Brandenburg state police were called to the Oberlin Clinic at around 9pm local time yesterday, according to reports, with the victims later discovered in their rooms.

The clinic specialises in helping those with disabilities, offering live-in care. The site includes housing, schools, and workshops.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

