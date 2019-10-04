This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 4 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four teenagers arrested over Courtown alleged assaults released without charge

A file will now be prepared for the DPP.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 4 Oct 2019, 8:02 AM
16 minutes ago 833 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4836727
Image: Shutterstock/C Tatiana
Image: Shutterstock/C Tatiana

FOUR TEENAGERS ARRESTED yesterday in relation to an alleged serious sexual assault in Co Wexford during the summer have been released without charge. 

Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the case which centres on an alleged incident that happened at around 12.15am on 28 July in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour, Gorey.

The four teenagers - one adult and three juveniles – were arrested yesterday and detained at garda stations in the South East under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1994.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that all four teenagers had been released without charge. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie