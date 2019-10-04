Four teenagers arrested over Courtown alleged assaults released without charge

FOUR TEENAGERS ARRESTED yesterday in relation to an alleged serious sexual assault in Co Wexford during the summer have been released without charge.

Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the case which centres on an alleged incident that happened at around 12.15am on 28 July in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour, Gorey.

The four teenagers - one adult and three juveniles – were arrested yesterday and detained at garda stations in the South East under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1994.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that all four teenagers had been released without charge.