Advertisement
The scene outside Browne's Steakhouse in Blanchardstown on Christmas morning Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Blanchardstown

Fourth person arrested as part of investigations into fatal Blanchardstown incident on Christmas Eve

Three people have been arrested and charged so far in the Garda investigation.
0
3.9k
1 hour ago

A FOURTH PERSON has been arrested as part of the investigations surrounding the deaths of two men following the incident at a restaurant in Blanchardstown on Christmas Eve. 

Last week, 40-year-old Jason Hennessy Snr, died in hospital after being critically injured after the shooting at the busy Browne’s Steakhouse restaurant.

It is understood Hennessy Snr was shot in the neck and upper body while having a meal with family and friends in the steakhouse. 

In the Christmas Eve shooting, a second man – the suspected attacker – was killed after he was injured in a struggle after the initial shooting. He has since been named as Tristan Sherry (26).

The restaurant, on the Main Street of the Blanchardstown Village, about 650 metres away from the Blanchardstown Garda Station, was busy at the time of the shooting.

Three people have been arrested and charged so far in the Garda investigation. 

This morning, investigating gardaí arrested and detained a male under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, as amended. 

He is being questioned at a garda station in west Dublin. 

It’s understood the arrest is in relation to the wider investigation into all of the circumstances of the double murder incident. 

Garda investigations are ongoing. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags