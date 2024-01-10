Fourth person arrested as part of investigations into fatal Blanchardstown incident on Christmas Eve

A FOURTH PERSON has been arrested as part of the investigations surrounding the deaths of two men following the incident at a restaurant in Blanchardstown on Christmas Eve.

Last week, 40-year-old Jason Hennessy Snr, died in hospital after being critically injured after the shooting at the busy Browne’s Steakhouse restaurant.

It is understood Hennessy Snr was shot in the neck and upper body while having a meal with family and friends in the steakhouse.

In the Christmas Eve shooting, a second man – the suspected attacker – was killed after he was injured in a struggle after the initial shooting. He has since been named as Tristan Sherry (26).

The restaurant, on the Main Street of the Blanchardstown Village, about 650 metres away from the Blanchardstown Garda Station, was busy at the time of the shooting.

Three people have been arrested and charged so far in the Garda investigation.

This morning, investigating gardaí arrested and detained a male under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, as amended.

He is being questioned at a garda station in west Dublin.

It’s understood the arrest is in relation to the wider investigation into all of the circumstances of the double murder incident.

Garda investigations are ongoing.