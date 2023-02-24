Fourth man arrested by police investigating attempted murder of off-duty PSNI detective

A FOURTH MAN has been arrested by police in Northern Ireland investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Gunmen shot Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in front of his young son in the attack at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, shortly after 8pm on Wednesday evening.

Caldwell ran a short distance and fell to the ground where the attackers continued to fire at him as children ran in terror to get to safety, police said.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Detectives on the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have launched an investigation into the attempted murder, with a primary focus on the New IRA.

A fourth man was arrested in the early hours of this morning by police investigating the attempted murder.

The man – aged 22 – was arrested in the Coalisland area of Co Tyrone under the Terrorism Act.

He is currently being questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

This arrested comes after three men – aged 38, 45 and 47 – were arrested in Omagh and Coalisland yesterday.

They were also taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning and remain in custody this morning.

Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell Alamy Stock Photo

The attack

At around 8pm on Wednesday night, John Caldwell was putting footballs into the boot of his car and was accompanied by his young son.

Two gunmen approached and are believed to have both fired multiple shots.

Caldwell ran but fell to the ground, with the gunmen continuing to shoot, the police believe.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable for Crime Department Mark McEwan yesterday said: “John’s own son was with him at the time and witnessed the shooting. The trauma inflicted on this young boy is just horrific and he will never forget seeing his dad shot multiple times.”

McEwan added that “the gunmen fired from close range in the busy sports training area, which could also quite easily have killed or seriously injured children who were present at the time of the shooting”.

“Those who carried out this attack were completely reckless in their actions and they had absolutely no regard for the officer who was injured or anyone in the crowd,” he said.

McEwan outlined that the two gunmen, who were dressed in dark clothing, carried out the attack and left the scene on foot.

At least two other vehicles were struck by the gun shots.

“We believe the gunmen fled the scene in a small, dark coloured vehicle shortly after 8pm. We believe this vehicle was abandoned and set on fire in Racolpa Road, Omagh,” McEwan said.

“We want to hear from anyone who was in the area or who witnessed what happened to get in touch with any information that could help with our investigation.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked make contact with police on 101 quoting reference number 1831 of 22/02/23, through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Alamy Stock Photo PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne (left) and Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan speak to the media outside PSNI headquarters in Belfast yesterday Alamy Stock Photo

Read Next Related Reads Local MLA: 'There's a black cloud over Omagh today - one we'd hoped had gone forever' Northern Ireland leaders come together in rare show of unity to condemn Omagh shooting DCI John Caldwell: The senior PSNI officer who led several high-profile murder investigations

Condemnation

The attack has been condemned by political leaders across Ireland and the UK.

Political leaders in Northern Ireland issued a joint statement yesterday morning saying there can be no tolerance for this type of attack and that those responsible must face justice.

Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O’Neill, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Doug Beattie and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood collectively said that they “speak for the overwhelming majority of people right across our community who are outraged and sickened by this reprehensible and callous attempted murder”.

“The community of Omagh has endured profound suffering, loss, and pain in the past which has left a deep trauma, and so this act of violence has left people there rightly angered,” the leaders said.

There is absolutely no tolerance for such attacks by the enemies of our peace. Those responsible must be brought to justice.

“This will require the full co-operation of the public whom we call upon to assist police in this attempted murder investigation.

“Together we stand with John’s family and his colleagues in the police service at this time.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar “utterly condemn[ed] this grotesque act of attempted murder” and called on “anyone with information about it to share it with the PSNI”.

“Our thoughts are with the injured officer, his family, colleagues and friends at this difficult time,” Varadkar said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was appalled by the “disgraceful shooting of an off-duty police officer in Omagh”.

“My thoughts are with the officer and his family. There is no place in our society for those who seek to harm public servants protecting communities.”

With reporting by Press Association