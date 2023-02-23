'Cowardly and shocking': Shooting of 'respected' PSNI officer roundly condemned

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 4 minutes ago
THE TAOISEACH HAS condemned the shooting of an off-duty police officer in Co Omagh while politicians across the political spectrum in Northern Ireland have roundly lamented the “chilling attack”.
The PSNI officer was attacked at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road shortly before 8pm yesterday evening while coaching a youth football team.
He was taken to hospital and was in a critical but stable condition in the early hours of the morning, according to the PSNI.
The PSNI have launched an attempted murder investigation over the shooting.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar “utterly condemn[ed] this grotesque act of attempted murder” and called on “anyone with information about it to share it with the PSNI”.
“Our thoughts are with the injured officer, his family, colleagues and friends at this difficult time,” Varadkar said.
Liam Kelly, Chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland that represents rank and file officers, called the attack “callous, cold-blooded and barbaric”.
“The officer is well known and respected in the area and plays an active role in the community. He is also well known within policing circles and is highly regarded by his colleagues,” Kelly said.
“The people who carried out this cowardly and shocking act must be quickly identified and apprehended and I would appeal to the community to assist the police in whatever way they can,” he said.
“My thoughts, and those of all police officers, are with our colleague and his family. The police family is strong and resilient, and we’ll be there for him and his family in this dreadful hour of need.”
Similarly, former police ombudsman Nuala O’Loan told the Today programme on BBC Radio 4 that “there’s a serenity to Omagh, it’s a beautiful place, and it’s awful to think of that serenity being so shattered again”.
“It’s such an awful crime, such an awful crime. This officer was actually making an important contribution to society. He was going out after his policing, and he was enabling and encouraging young children,” she said.
“It’s awful and I do hope he recovers fully.”
Minister for Justice Simon Harris is in contact with the Garda Commissioner following the attack as gardaí provide support to the PSNI.
Harris said that “the shooting of a PSNI officer in Omagh is utterly deplorable and completely shocking to people across this island, all the more so as it took place in the presence of young people”.
“My first thoughts this evening are with the officer, his family and police colleagues as well with as the health professionals in Altnagelvin Hospital,” Harris said.
“I’ve been briefed by the Garda Commissioner and An Garda Síochána are of course providing all possible support to their PSNI colleagues. I remain in close contact with them.”
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was appalled by the “disgraceful shooting of an off-duty police officer in Omagh”.
“My thoughts are with the officer and his family. There is no place in our society for those who seek to harm public servants protecting communities.”
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris tweeted that he is “aware of the shocking incident in Omagh tonight and am being kept up to date”.
“My immediate thoughts are with the PSNI officer and his family. Those responsible for such horror must be brought to justice,” Heaton-Harris added.
Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O’Neill called the attack “outrageous and shameful”.
“My immediate thoughts are with the officer and his family. I unreservedly condemn this reprehensible attempt to murder a police officer,” she said.
SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood labelled it a “chilling attack on an individual serving his community”, while Ulster Unionist Party MLA Tom Elliott called it a “despicable, cowardly action”.
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson described the shooting as “terrible news from Omagh”, and Alliance leader Naomi Long said her thoughts were with the officer, his family, colleagues and all those affected by the shooting, branding it as an “evil act of cowardice”.
With additional reporting from Diarmuid Pepper, Niall O’Connor, and the Press Association
