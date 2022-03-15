#Open journalism No news is bad news

Taoiseach pays tribute to Irish citizen killed while reporting for Fox News near Kyiv

Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed and his colleague Benjamin Hall injured when their car was struck by incoming fire yesterday.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 4:04 PM
Pierre Zakrzewski, left, is photographed with correspondents Steve Harrigan, Yonat Frilling, and Ibrahim Hazboun in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Image: Fox News
Image: Fox News

A CAMERAMAN FOR Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski, has been killed in Ukraine, the US network has confirmed. 

Zakrzewski, an Irish citizen, was killed and his colleague Benjamin Hall was wounded when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, on Monday.

It is reported that a Ukrainian journalist, Oleksandra Kuvshinova, was also killed in the attack.

In a statement, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski. Pierre was killed in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine.”

“Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for FOX News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us. His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he is “deeply disturbed and saddened” by Zakrzewski’s death.

“My thoughts are with their families, friends and fellow journalists. We condemn this indiscriminate and immoral war by Russia on Ukraine,” Martin said. 

Hall, a Briton who works as the network’s State Department correspondent, remains hospitalized in Ukraine, Scott said.

Zakrzewski, who was based in London, had been working in Ukraine since February.

On Sunday, a US journalist was shot dead and another wounded in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv that has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a project about global refugee issues, the media outlet said.

The International Federation of Journalists identified the wounded journalist as American photographer Juan Arredondo.

A Ukrainian who had been in the same car as the Americans was also wounded, according to a medic at the scene.

With reporting from © AFP 2022

Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

