Friday 26 November 2021
France scraps migrant crisis talks with UK after Boris Johnson shares letter to Emmanuel Macron

Johnson last night asked France to take back all migrants who cross the Channel.

By AFP Friday 26 Nov 2021, 8:08 AM
38 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5612614
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FRANCE HAS SCRAPPED planned weekend talks with the UK over a letter by Boris Johnson sent to Emmanuel Macron over the migrant crisis in the English Channel.

Johnson last night asked France to take back all migrants who cross the Channel, after the deaths of at least 27 people trying to reach England off the northern French coast earlier this week.

The UK Prime Minister told the French president that taking back migrants would “significantly reduce, if not stop” the crossings, and save “thousands of lives by fundamentally breaking the business model of the criminal gangs”.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin was due to speak to his counterpart, Home Secretary Priti Patel, about the issue this weekend.

But this morning he announced that he was scrapping the planned talks over Johnson’s correspondence.

In a message seen by the AFP news agency, Darmanin told Patel that the letter was a “disappointment.”

Referring to Johnson’s posting of the letter on social media, he added: “Making it public made it even worse. I therefore need to cancel our meeting in Calais on Sunday.”

France was planning to host ministers from all Channel littoral states, including Patel, for a meeting in Calais on the crisis on Sunday.

A source close to Darmanin told AFP that the meeting would go ahead with the ministers from other European countries, but added that Patel was no longer invited.

“We consider the British Prime Minister’s public letter to be unacceptable and contrary to the discussions we had with our counterparts,” said the source.

“Therefore, Priti Patel is no longer invited to the inter-ministerial meeting on Sunday, which is maintained in the format of France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the European Commission.”

Johnson’s letter also set out areas for greater cooperation with France, proposing joint border patrols, aerial surveillance and intelligence sharing.

The row adds to the post-Brexit problems between Britain and France, with French fishermen on Friday due to stage a blockade of Channel ferry ports and stop freight entering the Channel Tunnel in protest at fishing rights.

UK Brexit Minister David Frost and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic could discuss the issue of fishing licences when they meet today for talks about the Northern Ireland protocol.

Contains reporting from Press Association.

AFP

