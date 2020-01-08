'A true friend and a gentle soul': Funeral mass of murdered Frankie Dunne takes place in Cork

THE FUNERAL MASS of murdered man Frankie Dunne has heard how he had many close friends and was “a gentle soul”.

In his homily, Father Gregory Howard told mourners in Knocknaheeny, Cork, that while Frankie had his own demons, he was someone who was loved by his family.

Frankie’s dismembered body was found in Castlegrenna House on the Boreenmanna Road on the southside of Cork city by a neighbour. The premises is a derelict building. No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

Father Howard thanked the public on behalf of Frankie’s family for all the messages of sympathy they have received since he died at the end of December.

He said: “Although Frankie’s remains lie before us in death, his spirit is free because he loved and is loved.

“Many people have done so generously and magnanimously this past week. Frankie’s family are grateful for the outpouring of sympathy, prayer and practical support they have received.

“You (the family) have received messages of sympathy. Many of them are from people who knew Frankie on a deeply personal level.

“Some messages on Twitter describe Frankie as ‘a true friend’, ‘a gentle Soul’, ‘a kind man’ who had ‘a heart of gold’.”

The mourners heard how Frankie possessed an inquisitive mind and was interested in nature, racing and cooking.

Father Howard, quoting the Dunne family, told the congregation: “He tried to make people laugh. “Frankie never held a grudge.

“Frankie, like all of humankind, suffered from his own demons. He tried many, many times to overcome them. We read in sacred scripture that the most perfect person falls seven times a day.”

Father Howard also thanked the Simon Community who gave shelter and refuge to Frankie.

He concluded: “Finally, the greatest lesson of all is this. The next homeless person we meet, we might treat them with a little more sympathy and kindness. For whatever we do to the least of our sisters and brothers, we do it to Jesus.”