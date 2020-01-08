This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 8 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A true friend and a gentle soul': Funeral mass of murdered Frankie Dunne takes place in Cork

The mourners heard how Frankie possessed an inquisitive mind and was interested in nature, racing and cooking.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 12:48 PM
28 minutes ago 1,666 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4958109
Francis Dunne.
Image: Family handout
Francis Dunne.
Francis Dunne.
Image: Family handout

THE FUNERAL MASS of murdered man Frankie Dunne has heard how he had many close friends and was “a gentle soul”. 

In his homily, Father Gregory Howard told mourners in Knocknaheeny, Cork, that while Frankie had his own demons, he was someone who was loved by his family. 

Frankie’s dismembered body was found in Castlegrenna House on the Boreenmanna Road on the southside of Cork city by a neighbour. The premises is a derelict building. No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing, gardaí said. 

Father Howard thanked the public on behalf of Frankie’s family for all the messages of sympathy they have received since he died at the end of December.

He said: “Although Frankie’s remains lie before us in death, his spirit is free because he loved and is loved. 

“Many people have done so generously and magnanimously this past week. Frankie’s family are grateful for the outpouring of sympathy, prayer and practical support they have received.

“You (the family) have received messages of sympathy. Many of them are from people who knew Frankie on a deeply personal level. 

“Some messages on Twitter describe Frankie as ‘a true friend’, ‘a gentle Soul’, ‘a kind man’ who had ‘a heart of gold’.”

The mourners heard how Frankie possessed an inquisitive mind and was interested in nature, racing and cooking.

Father Howard, quoting the Dunne family, told the congregation: “He tried to make people laugh. “Frankie never held a grudge.

“Frankie, like all of humankind, suffered from his own demons. He tried many, many times to overcome them.  We read in sacred scripture that the most perfect person falls seven times a day.”

Father Howard also thanked the Simon Community who gave shelter and refuge to Frankie.

He concluded: “Finally, the greatest lesson of all is this. The next homeless person we meet, we might treat them with a little more sympathy and kindness. For whatever we do to the least of our sisters and brothers, we do it to Jesus.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie