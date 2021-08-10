Gardaí warn 'new generation' of students of accommodation scams

GARDAÍ ARE WARNING students to be cautious of rental scams ahead of returning to campus, especially those who may be moving to college for the first time.

503 cases of rental scams were reported to gardaí between February 2019 and May 2021, amounting to €900,000 theft.

42% of the people affected were under the age of 25 and almost half of the scams were based in the Dublin region.

In the last 18 months, Gardaí have observed a decline in the incidents, which have been attributed to Covid-19 restrictions.

Gardaí say that “while accommodation frauds have declined in recent months due to Covid 19 restrictions”, the “new generation of third level students seeking accommodation could be a target for fraudsters”.

Gardaí National Economic Crime Bureau Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan is advising students to only use regonised letting agencies or deal with trusted people.

“Websites can be cloned, check the URL to ensure it’s a real website and take note of the privacy and refund policy sections,” Cryan said.

“Be very wary of social media advertisements or where a person letting the location will only communicate via messenger or WhatsApp. You should push for direct answers and if responses are vague disengage immediately,” he said.

Cryan said prospective renters should watch out for unsolicited contact or where contact seems to be based outside of Ireland, particularly if the communication comes with a sense of urgency, like mentions of a ‘one-time offer’.

“If you have decided to take up the offer only use trusted money transfer systems,” Cryan said.

“I would recommend using a credit card. Never transfer money direct, pay cash, pay into cryptocurrency wallets,” he said.

“Be wary if a website is asking you to send money to a random PayPal address, wire it by Western Union, pay in iTunes gift cards or only deals in cryptocurrency. The majority of the time, those methods are done to avoid scrutiny and ensure that a transaction can’t be reversed.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Higher education institutions intend to return to campuses next month with “maximum on-site presence”.

Associations representing colleges and universities announced plans last week to facilitate students learning on-campus through sanitation, ventilation, and occupancy limits.

For many students, it will be their first time to have classes on campus since 2020 – or their first time entirely for first and second years.

Chair of the Irish Universities Association and president of NUI Galway Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh said third level institutions are “determined to put in place all the measures advised by public health to make the return to campus safe and sustainable for our students, our staff and for society”.

“A key element of this determination is personal as well as institutional responsibility and we urge all our students to take up the offer of a vaccination in good time for September.”

CAO Round One offers are due to be released next month on 7 September, four days after Leaving Certs results on the 3rd.