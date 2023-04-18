Fourteen counties hit by thieves targeting hardware stores and co-ops since December

GARDAÍ HAVE SOUGHT information on a fraud campaign targeting hardware stores and co-ops across 14 counties since December.

In an appeal made tonight, gardaí said they are currently investigating a range of reports of people “calling to retail premises and providing fraudulent credit card details” in order to purchase building and agricultural material.

They are seeking more information so that a “full investigation can be conducted” into the scheme.

“Once the transaction is authorised, they leave the premises with the goods and it is later discovered that the card details provided are fraudulent,” gardaí outlined.

Advertisement

“An Garda Síochána are appealing to the public and in particular those working at building and agricultural material providers who may have been victims of theft in recent months to come forward.”

These incidents have predominantly occurred at hardware stores, builders providers and local c0-operatives, gardaí said.

A number have been detected since December 2022 and have occurred in each county in Munster, along with Wexford, Offaly, Laois, Meath, Westmeath, Kildare, Monaghan and Leitrim.

An incident room has been established in Thurles Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to the overarching case.

Gardaí in Tipperary are now appealing to any potential victims, at any location, who have not yet contacted An Garda Síochána to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.