Friday 26 May 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Alamy Stock Photo A stock image of a Atlantique II Maritime patrol aircraft.
# Cork Airport
French military maritime surveilance aircraft makes emergency landing in Cork
The aircraft declared an emergency at 7.30am off the south coast.
4.9k
7
1 hour ago

A FRENCH MILITARY surveillance aircraft has made an emergency landing at Cork Airport after reports of an apparent fire onboard.

The aircraft declared an emergency at 7.30am this morning, using the Pan-Pan code – they then diverted to the nearest airport. 

They landed shortly after 8am and were met by emergency service vehicles.

Sources have said that the French crew had dealt with the incident inflight and did not require assistance on the ground. They are set to refuel and leave Cork later today. 

It is understood the aircraft involved is, an Atlantique ATL2 MPA, a maritime surveillance and patrol aircraft. It has a crew of approximately 20 people. 

The aircraft are tasked with monitoring shipping but have specialist equipment onboard to monitor submarines and other military vessels operating in the Atlantic. 

Niall O'Connor
