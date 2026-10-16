The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

We’ll be the first to admit that it’s been a fairly bleak week for news, but there have been a few stranger stories mixed in among the serious stuff.

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So, before you close the laptop, put down the phone and enjoy a well-earned break from the headlines, there’s just one more thing to do – the quiz.