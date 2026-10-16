Newshound Quiz

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

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2.01pm, 16 Oct 2026
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SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

We’ll be the first to admit that it’s been a fairly bleak week for news, but there have been a few stranger stories mixed in among the serious stuff.

So, before you close the laptop, put down the phone and enjoy a well-earned break from the headlines, there’s just one more thing to do – the quiz.

Gardaí regained control of two official social media accounts this week after they were hacked. On which platform?
Alamy Stock Photo
Instagram
Facebook

X (formerly Twitter)
Bluesky
Ukraine's military operations were disrupted this week after restrictions were placed on a satellite communications service owned by which billionaire?
Alamy Stock Photo
Elon Musk
Rickard Branson

Jeff Bezos
Mark Zuckerberg
Former swimming coach George Gibney was jailed this week for historical child sex offences. From which country was he extradited to Ireland to face trial?
INPHO
Canada
United States

Australia
United Kingdom
According to a CyberSafeKids survey published today, what percentage of eight- to 12-year-olds fall asleep using a device?
Alamy Stock Photo
4%
11%

16%
20%
Roughly how many public sector workers took part in Wednesday's strike over pay?
Rolling News
100,000
200,000

300,000
400,000
Which Irish author had books withdrawn from sale in the UK following controversy over their support for Palestine Action?
Shutterstock
Paul Murray
Marian Keyes

Colm Tóibín
Sally Rooney
Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson was sentenced to how many years in prison for historical child sex offences?
Alamy Stock Photo
Nine years
13 years

15 years
17 years
Former European commissioner Phil Hogan launched a bid this week to lead which United Nations organisation?
Rolling News
World Health Organization
UNESCO

Food and Agriculture Organization
International Labour Organization
Hackers targeted supermarkets in France this week by interfering with what?
Alamy Stock Photo
Self-service checkouts
Refrigeration systems

Security cameras
Automatic doors
Residents near the Royal Canal in Dublin 7 complained about finding dozens of illegally dumped bags containing what?
Soil mix
Rotting food

Horse manure
Glass bottles
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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