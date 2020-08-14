Quiz: How well do you know songs about Friday?

IT’S FRIDAY NIGHT.

During more normal times, it was an option for many of us of putting the feet up or going out to socialise on a Friday evening.

It’s little wonder then that so many popular songs either have Friday in the title or have them somewhere in the lyrics.

How will you fare with this quiz, then? Only one way to find out.

Which Abba song has a verse starting: "Friday night and the lights are low..."? Schilling/PA Images Dancing Queen Take A Chance on Me

Mamma Mia SOS What did the lovebirds in the song Runaways by The Killers do on Friday night? Zak Hussein/PA Images Met each other Had their first kiss

Got engaged Got married Which of these did Katy Perry and her pals NOT do in the song Last Friday Night (TGIF)? James Ross/PA Images Danced on tabletops Got kicked out of the bar

Took too many shots Got chased out by the cops How many days had Craig David and the person of his acquaintance been making love by the time Friday rolled around? Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Images Friday was the 1st day 2nd day

3rd day 4th day From Oliver Cheatham's classic 70s tune Get Down Saturday Night, finish this line: "Saturday morning / Friday's ?" Suzan Moore/PA Images Best friend Enemy

Saving grace Chronological successor In the Black Eyed Peas ubiquitous I Gotta Feeling, the singer believes which night to have strong potential to be an enjoyable evening? Matt Crossick/PA Images Friday (it must be right?) Saturday

Not Thursday surely? All of the nights of the week, because one should party every day As well as being in love on Friday, what does The Cure singer Robert Smith say you should never do on this day in the song Friday I'm in Love? David Jensen/PA Images Hesitate Compensate

Obfuscate Congregate in un-socially distanced settings Which of these Beatles songs has the word "Friday" in it? PA Images Yesterday She's Leaving Home

A Day In The Life Day Tripper Finish the title of the Van Morrison song: Friday's [?] David Jensen/PA Images Answer Lover

Healer Child In Rebecca Black's unintentional viral hit Friday, what time did she wake up that morning? Rebecca Black/Youtube 6.30am 7am

9.30am Midday Answer all the questions to see your result! PA Images You scored out of ! Top Dog Full marks, you love a Friday night Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purrfect Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! Fintastic A decent job altogether Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaaaaad Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! Turtely awful A shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share