Dublin: 10 °C Friday 3 May, 2019
Frosty bank holiday weekend ahead as temperatures to dip below freezing in parts

Temperatures for the rest of the weekend and next week are expected to remain below normal for this time of year.

By Adam Daly Friday 3 May 2019, 6:29 PM
51 minutes ago 6,208 Views 10 Comments
THE WEATHER FOR the May bank holiday weekend is set to be settled with a few sunny spells but temperatures are expected to dip below freezing most evenings. 

According to Met Éireann, this evening will be largely dry across the country but a few scattered showers may occur on the east coast.

Temperatures will fall between 0 to 3 degrees with grass frost developing in parts. 

Saturday will be mostly cool with the south of the country set to get the best of the sunshine with temperatures of up to 15 degrees. However, in the evening it is expected to drop to minus one across the country, with widespread grass frost developing. 

The frost will clear early Sunday morning with some sunny spells expected throughout the day. In northern parts of Connaught and Leinster temperatures are expected to only reach 10 degrees while elsewhere temperatures will climb up to 14 degrees. 

Sunday night will see temperatures drop back to zero while parts of the North coast will experience a few showers.

Bank holiday Monday will be dry but cloudy overall. Temperatures during the day will reach a maximum of 12 degrees and will drop down to 3 degrees overnight. 

By Tuesday, wet weather will spread across the country and continue Wednesday with some heavy rain expected in more southern parts. Temperatures for the rest of the week are expected to remain below normal for this time of year. 

