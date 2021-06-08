Dead rodents and a lack of cleaning: Three food businesses ordered to shut last month

THREE FOOD BUSINESSES were ordered to close last month, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

One closure order was served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

Kens Oriental Restaurant, 1st Floor, Quintins Way, Pearse Street, Nenagh, Tipperary.

The closure order noted a “serious lack of cleaning” as well as structural and drainage issues. The inspector also identified a risk of food contamination due to the absence of an adequate food safety management system. The order was lifted on 1 June.

Two other closure orders was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

Factory Canteen Operated Independently by KC Catering at ABP Food Group, Kilbrogan, Bandon, Cork;

Your Stop NR Farranree (retailer), 6 Popam’s Road, Farranree, Cork.

At the Bandon premises, the inspector reported a dead mouse under a chest freezer in the food preparation area and another dead mouse under a freezer in a store room next to the kitchen. Rodent droppings were also found in a black container, a low level shelf and in a crate.

The inspector said this pest activity presented “a grave and immediate danger” to public health. This closure order was lifted on 27 May, the day after it was served.

At the Your Stop in Farranree, the inspection found evidence of rodent droppings in the dry food store as well as signs of rodent interference with bags of pasta. Two rat traps were found in the store. The inspector stated that the evidence of pest activity posed a risk of contamination of foodstuffs and therefore presented a grave and immediate danger to public health. The order was lifted on 14 May.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI today said food inspectors continue to find “unacceptable levels of non-compliance” with food safety legislation in some food businesses.

“It is a legal requirement for all food businesses to have their premises protected against pests and kept clean,” she said. “However, time after time inspectors are finding regular incidents of rodent infestations and filthy premises highlighting a disregard for basic food safety management.

“Consumers have a right to safe food and we would urge anyone who is concerned or suspect there is unusual activity being demonstrated by a food business, that they can contact us via our online complaint form at https://www.fsai.ie/makeitbetter/ and we will investigate.”