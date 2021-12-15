€108m in funding announced to help Irish airports stay afloat through pandemic

SEVERAL IRISH AIRPORTS are to receive €108 million in funding under three schemes to help them stay financially stable through and beyond the pandemic

The funding from direct exchequer supports will be provided for airports in Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Ireland West (Knock), Kerry and Donegal, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, announced today.

The support comes under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025, the Covid-19 Regional State Airports Programme 2021, as well as the Covid-19 Supplementary Supports Scheme for Irish Airports recently approved by the European Commission.

Naughton said, “I fully recognise the devastating impact that Covid has had on our regional airports.”

She added that “the operational funding of €15 million will cover 100% of the cost of all eligible expenditure at Shannon, Cork, Donegal, Knock and Kerry airports in 2021 under the Scheme.”

This is intended to enable the airports to remain financially sustainable while navigating the pandemic and entering 2022.

Some €15 million of the funding comes under the Regional Airports Programme and the Regional State Airports Programme, targeted at vital safety and security operations at the airports. That includes air traffic control, fire services and security.

Source: Department of Transport

Naughton added “This funding also reinforces the Government’s commitment to the Aviation sector, by providing State airports with the flexibility to roll out discounts on airport charges, with a view to supporting the recovery and restoration of strategic connectivity, including on long-haul routes, for Ireland’.

Today’s announcement is in addition to almost €29 million in capital grants already allocated to these airports this year and brings the total funding allocated by Government to airports this year to €160m.