#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 15 December 2021
Advertisement

€108m in funding announced to help Irish airports stay afloat through pandemic

The funding aims to enable the airports to remain financially sustainable while navigating the pandemic.

By Zuzia Whelan Wednesday 15 Dec 2021, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,731 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5630292
Image: Shutterstock/shutterupeire
Image: Shutterstock/shutterupeire

SEVERAL IRISH AIRPORTS are to receive €108 million in funding under three schemes to help them stay financially stable through and beyond the pandemic

The funding from direct exchequer supports will be provided for airports in Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Ireland West (Knock), Kerry and Donegal, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, announced today.

The support comes under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025, the Covid-19 Regional State Airports Programme 2021, as well as the Covid-19 Supplementary Supports Scheme for Irish Airports recently approved by the European Commission.

Naughton said, “I fully recognise the devastating impact that Covid has had on our regional airports.”

She added that “the operational funding of €15 million will cover 100% of the cost of all eligible expenditure at Shannon, Cork, Donegal, Knock and Kerry airports in 2021 under the Scheme.”

This is intended to enable the airports to remain financially sustainable while navigating the pandemic and entering 2022. 

Some €15 million of the funding comes under the Regional Airports Programme and the Regional State Airports Programme, targeted at vital safety and security operations at the airports. That includes air traffic control, fire services and security.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Screenshot 2021-12-14 at 19.39.59 Source: Department of Transport

 Naughton added “This funding also reinforces the Government’s commitment to the Aviation sector, by providing State airports with the flexibility to roll out discounts on airport charges, with a view to supporting the recovery and restoration of strategic connectivity, including on long-haul routes, for Ireland’.

Today’s announcement is in addition to almost €29 million in capital grants already allocated to these airports this year and brings the total funding allocated by Government to airports this year to €160m.

About the author:

About the author
Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelanmedia@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie