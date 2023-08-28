Funeral details for brother and sister killed in Clonmel crash announced

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE FUNERAL DETAILS for brother and sister Luke and Grace McSweeney who died tragically in a crash in Clonmel, Co Tipperary on Friday night have been announced.
18-year-olds Grace McSweeney, Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy were heading to a Leaving Cert results celebration event and were being driven by Luke, aged 24, when the incident happened.
Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Clonmel parish priest Fr John Treacy confirmed the funeral details of Luke and Grace.
The funeral for the siblings will take place at 11.30am on Friday in St Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.
The funeral details for the other two victims have not been confirmed.
Fr Treacy said the increase in the number of people attending Mass yesterday was “quite noticable”.
“People trying in some way to embrace that desolation or try to put some kind of understanding on it, if that’s the word, by turning to prayer and turning to the continuity of the church and the refuge of the church in some ways,” he said.
Speaking to reporters in Drogheda this morning, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said it has been a “horrific tradegy, on top of, already, tragedies that have affected the class of 2023″.
“We know of the two young lives lost in Clones and, indeed, the two young men who lost their lives in Ios not that long ago either,” Harris said.
“For a class, for a generation, who have been through so much, lived through a pandemic and everything else got to this point of achievement, I’m really conscious of the great sense of grief and upset that they’re feeling,” he said.
Harris said both himself and the Minister for Education “continue to work really closely on this to make sure that young people are supported”.
“Obviously, most particularly and urgent is the need to support those who were in school with the four people who lost their lives in Clonmel,” he said.
Harris said that as colleges reopen, it will be ensured mental health supports are available.
“The Leaving Cert day is always such a day of achievement, it is a milestone day in the life of every young person in this country, and for that day, on that very day, for such a tragedy to have enveloped not just Clonmel but the entire country is something that is felt in the hearts and minds of everybody across the country,” he said.
A vigil was held in Clonmel yesterday evening to remember the victims.
Among those in attendance at the vigil yesterday were classmates of Grace McSweeney, Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy and first responders.
Young people were seen hugging and comforting each other as the service began with a hymn.
The ceremony was led by Mayor of Clonmel Richie Molloy and the local clergy.
Molloy addressed the vigil by saying that the tragedy was the worst in living memory.
He said some of the family members of the four young people who were killed in the crash were present at the vigil.
He added: “It’s very hard to know what the families are feeling this evening, and while we can imagine, it’s very hard to know.
“All I can say as the mayor, the people of the town really want to show the families the feeling of unity.”
The identities of the deceased youngsters were publicly confirmed by gardaí on Saturday afternoon.
Forensic investigators have been examining the scene of the incident and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information.
Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to the affected families to provide support and updates during the course of the garda investigation.
With reporting by Eoghan Dalton and Press Association
