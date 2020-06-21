This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 21 June, 2020
Funeral of Detective Garda Colm Horkan to take place in Mayo

The 49-year-old died following a shooting in Castlerea, Co Roscommon on Wednesday night.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 21 Jun 2020, 8:00 AM
2 Comments
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

THE FUNERAL OF Detective Garda Colm Horkan will take place today in Charlestown, Co Mayo. 

The 49-year-old died following a shooting in Castlerea, Co Roscommon on Wednesday night. 

Gardaí are making arrangements to ensure the officer is afforded formal state honours within the current coronavirus limitations on the size of public gatherings.

Garda colleagues across the country will observe one minute’s silence at 12 noon as the service gets under way at St James’ church in Det Garda Horkan’s home town of Charlestown.

The chief celebrant today will be Monsignor Tommy Johnston, Parish Priest of Charlestown, who will also deliver the homily. 

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan will represent the government at the funeral. Flanagan and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will first meet the family at their home, walk with them to the church and attend the Mass. 

President Michael D Higgins will today lead a memorial service on the grounds of his residence at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin’s Phoenix Park today.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast at the Aras as a mark of respect and the President will observe one minute’s silence at the Peace Bell in the grounds.

Sergeant Sinead Riley, Sergeant-in-Charge at Aras an Uachtarain, will ring the Peace Bell at the start and end of the memorial ceremony.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

