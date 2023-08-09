GAAGO to stream three NFL pre-season games this month

GAAGO IS SET to stream the NFL pre-season games of the Pittsburgh Steelers this month.

The three Steelers games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, and Atlanta Falcons will take place in August and will be available to both existing and new GAAGO subscribers.

Fans who do not yet have a GAAGO subscription can create an account and watch the Steelers pre-season games. GAAGO subscribers can watch the games live or stream for a period of 72 hours after full-time.

The streaming announcement is the latest from the Steelers in the Irish market having been granted rights to expand their brand and activities in Ireland, as part of the NFL’s ‘Global Markets Program’.

Earlier this year, the Steelers launched a dedicated Irish Steelers podcast along with Irish social channels. A Steelers in-market event is due to take place later in the year with a fan watch party.

The GAAGO platform is a joint venture between the GAA and RTÉ providing live and on-demand sporting action to GAA fans.

Pittsburgh Steelers🤝GAAGO



Big news for #SteelersNation across the island of Ireland as all Steelers pre-season games will be shown live for FREE on @GAAGO!



🏈12 Aug - Steelers v Bucs, 12am GMT

🏈19 Aug - Steelers v Bills, 11.30pm GMT

🏈25 Aug - Steelers v Falcons, 12.30am GMT pic.twitter.com/vQTYbLeERY — Steelers Ireland (@SteelersIreland) August 9, 2023

