Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 9 August 2023 Dublin: 22°C
James Crombie/INPHO A general view of GAAGO branding.
# NFL
GAAGO to stream three NFL pre-season games this month
The Pittsburgh Steelers will play three games in August, all of which will be available to all GAAGO subscribers.
1.9k
4
59 minutes ago

GAAGO IS SET to stream the NFL pre-season games of the Pittsburgh Steelers this month.

The three Steelers games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, and Atlanta Falcons will take place in August and will be available to both existing and new GAAGO subscribers.

Fans who do not yet have a GAAGO subscription can create an account and watch the Steelers pre-season games. GAAGO subscribers can watch the games live or stream for a period of 72 hours after full-time.

The streaming announcement is the latest from the Steelers in the Irish market having been granted rights to expand their brand and activities in Ireland, as part of the NFL’s ‘Global Markets Program’.

Earlier this year, the Steelers launched a dedicated Irish Steelers podcast along with Irish social channels. A Steelers in-market event is due to take place later in the year with a fan watch party.

The GAAGO platform is a joint venture between the GAA and RTÉ providing live and on-demand sporting action to GAA fans.

Written by Fintan O’Toole and posted on the42.ie

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     