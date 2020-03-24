This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coronavirus prompts 'significant contraction' in Galway 2020 culture capital schedule

Organisers met to discuss the future of Galway 2020 today.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 11:01 PM
Image: Shutterstock/mark_gusev
Image: Shutterstock/mark_gusev

THERE WILL BE a “significant contraction” in the number of events scheduled as part of Galway’s term as European Capital of Culture due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisers of Galway 2020 met today to discuss the situation as restrictions on public gatherings and the economic impact of the public health crisis have raised question marks about many events scheduled to take place over the course of the year.

“In light of the extraordinary challenges we are facing and the unknown timeline as a result of this ongoing public health emergency, the board of Galway 2020 today decided that a significant contraction of the programme is necessary,” it said.

Decisions, which will be taken in the very near future, will be consistent with Government policy and will be in the best interest of the health of the public, our team, cultural partners and our volunteers.

The board thanked its team and cultural partners for all of their hard work and commitment to date and said that more detailed information will be provided in the days ahead.

A number of events scheduled to take place as part of Galway’s reign as European Capital of Culture have already been cancelled, while several others have been postponed. 

The pandemic caps a run of misfortune for Galway 2020, which has struggled to attract the backing of sponsors and saw its opening ceremony cancelled due to Storm Ciara.

