Three more people arrested in connection with Galway city brawl

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE three more arrests as part of an investigation into a brawl that took place in Galway city on Sunday evening.

The incident has been described by gardaí as “an altercation involving a group of individuals in the car park of a premises on Headford Road, during which a vehicle was driven recklessly at a group of people.”

“Three males, one in his 40s and two in their 20s, were arrested in the course of an operation this morning in the Galway area. They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” a Garda statement said.

This brings the total number of individuals arrested in connection with the investigation to 12.

Gardaí in Galway continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those who were in the College Road and Headford Road areas in Galway between 5.45pm and 6.45pm on Sunday evening and observed any violent behaviour, to contact them.

Additionally, individuals with camera footage, including dash cam recordings, from the area are urged to provide this material to the Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.