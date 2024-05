A PANEL OF experts are to discuss climate policy at the EU during a special The Journal event ahead of the European elections.

At The Dean hotel in Galway this evening, the panel will discuss current EU climate policy, its impact on agriculture and other parts of society and the effectiveness of the legislation.

The panel will also discuss the battle for biodiversity, the debate around nature restoration policies and what individuals can do to demand or take action themselves.

Attendees will also be able to ask a question about any aspect of the discussion at the end of the free event. Tickets are still available from this link.

Advertisement

The event will be moderated by broadcaster and journalist Ella McSweeney.

The expert panel will include Fionnuala Moran, sustainable lifestyle advocate and broadcaster who has an MSc in Climate Change; Sinéad Moran, an organic micro-dairy farmer; Dr Rory Monaghan, a lecturer of Energy Systems Engineering at the University of Galway and The Journal’s Lauren Boland, our climate and environment reporter.

Doors open at 6.15pm with buffet and refreshments in The Blue Room, The Dean Hotel.

Panel event begins at 7pm.

***

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.