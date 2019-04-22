This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 22 April, 2019
Quiz: Which Game of Thrones character is this?

GOT is nearing endgame but how do you remember who’s come and gone over the past eight seasons?

By Sean Murray Monday 22 Apr 2019, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 8,457 Views 18 Comments
THE POPULAR HBO series Game of Thrones returned for its final series last week.

Fans of the popular show are eagerly anticipating the outcome of it all and learning the fates of favourite characters like Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister.

While TheJournal.ie has already had its say on who we think might sit on the Iron Throne, what about the also-rans, the other characters who make up this vast, expansive show?

How well do you remember their names? Only one way to find out. 

An easy one to start off with for GOT fans - or is it? Who's this?
Gregor Clegane
Thoros Clegane

Joss Clegane
Sandor Clegane
And who's the Khaleesi's loyal ally?
Doreah
Missandei

Mirri
Misa
And this unfortunately named soul?
Rickon Willy
Dickon Tarly

Joly Pecker
Greatjon Shaft
Who gave poor Arya all that bother for a couple of seasons?
Waif
Naif

Saif
Caif
This one-eyed, seemingly unkillable man is...?
Robett Glover
Howland Reed

Rickard Karstark
Beric Dondarrion
Tyrion's former love is...?
Talisa
Shae

Ygritte
Jeyne
This ambitious woman of Dorne is...?
Dorea Sand
Tyene Sand

Ellaria Sand
Loreza Sand
Poor old Ned Stark. Jaime Lannister killed one of his loyal bodyguards in Season One. His name was...?
Jory Cassel
Jojen Reed

Ned Umber
Wendel Manderly
And who is this young princess?
Myrcella Baratheon
Lysa Lannister

Maergery Tyrell
Elia Martell
This Lord Commander of the Night's Watch is the unassuming...
Alliser Thorne
Grenn Tarly

Eddison Tollett
Pypar Mormont
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Tyrion Lannister
You know every banner worth knowing from the Wall to Dorne.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Cersei Lannister
You're wise enough to know exactly what you need to know.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Dany
Your family hasn't been in Westeros for a long time. It's understandable you don't know everybody yet.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Ned Stark
Thought loyalty and honour would save you eh? Making contact with more people would have served you better.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Jon Snow
You know nothing, Jon Snow.
Share your result:

