Gardaí carry out searches in west Dublin as part of gangland investigations

GARDAÍ HAVE CARRIED out a number of searches in Finglas today as part of the wider investigation into gang crime in Dublin.

The search took place in the Ratoath Road area of Finglas and saw local Gardaí supported by the Gardaí’s armed support unit.

The Garda Dog Unit, the Garda Water Unit and Revenue were also involved in today’s searches.

In a statement, the Garda said that the searches were ongoing and targeted the distribution of controlled drugs in Blanchardstown and Finglas.

There has been an escalation of gang activity in west Dublin in recent months. One shooting took place outside a school.

This month, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan announced that nearly 50% of new Garda recruits would be sent to areas where gang violence has been most prevalent in recent months.