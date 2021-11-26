Man arrested for 'brothel-keeping' as part of garda action on human trafficking

A MAN HAS been arrested for crimes related to brothel-keeping in a garda two joint days of action operation on human trafficking, part of a pan-European initiative.

Gardaí carried out 45 visits nationally to individuals within the sex trade, aiming to identify those who are potentially being sexually exploited or trafficked.

As a result of the initiative, one female victim of sexual labour/exploitation was identified, and one man was arrested for brothel-keeping.

Some 77 people were questioned on suspicion of having purchased sexual activity and €10,170 was seized as proceeds from organised prostitution.

The action days focused on human trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation, forced criminality, and forced begging and took place under the umbrella of the Europol ‘EMPACT’ framework.

Across Ireland, 16 garda divisions targeted locations of high demand and 58 premises — all related to the sex trade.

In Ireland, The Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017 criminalises the purchase of sexual services and the soliciting or purchasing of sex from a trafficked person.

An Garda Síochána’s two-day operation focused on an enforcement strategy of this legislation to target persons involved in the purchase of sexual services and the protection of individuals engaged in the sex trade.

A number of files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions from the results of these two days of action.