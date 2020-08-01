Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating missing teenager from Co Meath

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an appeal to locate a missing teenager from Kells, Co Meath.

Reece Atkinson, 16, has been missing from Carlanstown in Kells, Co Meath since Thursday evening.

He is described as being approximately 5’8 in height with a slim build, blue eyes, and short, dark blonde hair.

Gardaí say he is known to frequent the Castlebellingham and Drogheda areas of Co Louth.

Anyone with any information on Reece’s whereabouts are asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.