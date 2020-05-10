Man and woman arrested after suspected firearm found in Dublin city bin

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after a suspected firearm and ammunition were seized in the early hours of this morning at Liffey Street, Dublin 1.

At around 12.10am, Gardaí on patrol observed an altercation between a number of individuals at Abbey Street.

When Gardaí approached the individuals to intervene, they observed a man discarding an object into a nearby bin on Liffey Street.

This bin was inspected by Gardaí and a suspected firearm with ammunition was located.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Store Street under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The firearm and ammunition has been taken to the Ballistics Section for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing, Gardaí said.