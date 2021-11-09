Garda arrested on suspicion of making false allegations about ongoing criminal investigations

A GARDA HAS been arrested in the Munster region on suspicion of sending false allegations to criminal investigators about ongoing inquiries.

The male garda was arrested this morning and detained at a station in the south of the country, where he was later questioned.

Sources have said the investigation is focused on anonymous letters sent to investigators of serious crime.

It is understood the garda involved was recruited in recent years and is stationed in the Munster area.

A statement from An Garda Síochána confirmed the arrest today.

“A male in his 20s (a member of An Garda Síochána) has been arrested on suspicion of alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Law Act 1976,” a spokesperson said.

“The male is currently detained under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.”