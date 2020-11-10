#Open journalism No news is bad news

Garda arrested after crashing official car in suspected drink-driving incident

The incident happened on the M3 in Meath yesterday morning.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 5:18 PM
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

A GARDA DRIVER has been suspended from duty and arrested after crashing an official car in a suspected drink-driving incident.

The incident happened when an unmarked garda car crashed on the M3 in Co Meath at around 10.30am yesterday.

Gardaí from Navan attended the scene and the garda was arrested. Nobody was injured during the incident.

An internal disciplinary investigation has begun and the garda has been suspended from duty.

In a statement, a garda spokesman said because the case is an ongoing criminal investigation, the force had no further comment to make.

