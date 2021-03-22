Man arrested at garda checkpoint near Bray under European Arrest Warrant

A MAN WAS arrested in the early hours of the morning at a checkpoint after gardaí found a European warrant for his arrest.

Bray gardaí operating a checkpoint in Kilmacanogue stopped the car driven by the man, 40s, around midnight.

The gardaí were alerted to a European Arrest Warrant for the driver through a search of the Garda PULSE system and Schengen Information System.

The warrant for the man, who is from Romania, came from German authorities.

He was scheduled to appear before the High Court in Dublin at 12pm today.

European Arrest Warrants are issued by countries in the EU to seek the return of a person wanted in that country to stand trial, to face sentencing after a conviction, or to serve a sentence handed down by a court in that country.