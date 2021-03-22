#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 22 March 2021
Advertisement

Man arrested at garda checkpoint near Bray under European Arrest Warrant

The man, 40s, is appearing before the High Court in Dublin.

By Lauren Boland Monday 22 Mar 2021, 12:23 PM
36 minutes ago 5,695 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5388147
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN WAS arrested in the early hours of the morning at a checkpoint after gardaí found a European warrant for his arrest.

Bray gardaí operating a checkpoint in Kilmacanogue stopped the car driven by the man, 40s, around midnight.

The gardaí were alerted to a European Arrest Warrant for the driver through a search of the Garda PULSE system and Schengen Information System.

The warrant for the man, who is from Romania, came from German authorities.

He was scheduled to appear before the High Court in Dublin at 12pm today.

European Arrest Warrants are issued by countries in the EU to seek the return of a person wanted in that country to stand trial, to face sentencing after a conviction, or to serve a sentence handed down by a court in that country.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie