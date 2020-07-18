Two arrested after €55,000 worth of cocaine seized in Cork city

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after €55,000 worth of cocaine was seized in Cork city.

It followed the detection of a drug transaction in the Ballincollig area during a surveillance operation at around 5.30pm yesterday.

A number of follow-up searches were made in a vehicle and two residential properties after that operation.

Cocaine with an estimated street value of €55,000, and a number of items relating to the sale and supply of drugs were seized during these searches.

The two men, aged in their 40s, were arrested and both are currently detained in Gurranabraher and Mayfield garda stations.

A garda spokeswoman said investigations into the seizure are ongoing.