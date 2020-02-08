Gardaí seize over €250k worth of cannabis in raid on Kildare house

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED over €250k worth of cannabis as well as a cocaine press in a raid on a house in Kildangan in Kildare today.

Officers attached to the Kildare detective unit carried out a search of a house in the Kildangan area after obtaining a warrant from Naas District Court.

They said that, during the search they seized cannabis with an estimated street value of €252,000 along with a large cocaine press with scales, bagging and packing machines.

Nobody was arrested at the time of the search but gardaí said investigations are ongoing.