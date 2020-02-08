This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí seize over €250k worth of cannabis in raid on Kildare house

The house was raided this afternoon.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 8 Feb 2020, 6:38 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED over €250k worth of cannabis as well as a cocaine press in a raid on a house in Kildangan in Kildare today.

Officers attached to the Kildare detective unit carried out a search of a house in the Kildangan area after obtaining a warrant from Naas District Court.

They said that, during the search they seized cannabis with an estimated street value of €252,000 along with a large cocaine press with scales, bagging and packing machines.
Nobody was arrested at the time of the search but gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

