Member of public helps gardaí arrest dangerous driver who had no licence or insurance

A MEMBER OF the public alerted gardaí to a car driving dangerously in Naas – and the vehicle ended up crashing after failing to stop for gardaí.

Gardaí shared the story on the An Garda Síochána Twitter account this weekend, thanking the person for their help.

They said that a member of the public alerted them to a car driving dangerously at the M7 roadworks. The car failed to stop for gardaí and ended up crashing at a barrier at City West.

It was subsequently discovered that the driver of the car had no driver’s licence, insurance, NCT or tax.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and their car was seized.

Separately, yesterday gardaí said a man received a four-month suspended sentence after being stopped while travelling at 208km/ph with no licence or insurance. Gardaí seized the Mercedes jeep the man was driving following his arrest.