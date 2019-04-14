This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 14 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Member of public helps gardaí arrest dangerous driver who had no licence or insurance

The driver, who crashed into a barrier, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 4:42 PM
1 hour ago 14,579 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4591537

A MEMBER OF the public alerted gardaí to a car driving dangerously in Naas – and the vehicle ended up crashing after failing to stop for gardaí.

Gardaí shared the story on the An Garda Síochána Twitter account this weekend, thanking the person for their help.

They said that a member of the public alerted them to a car driving dangerously at the M7 roadworks. The car failed to stop for gardaí and ended up crashing at a barrier at City West.

It was subsequently discovered that the driver of the car had no driver’s licence, insurance, NCT or tax.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and their car was seized.

Separately, yesterday gardaí said a man received a four-month suspended sentence after being stopped while travelling at 208km/ph with no licence or insurance. Gardaí seized the Mercedes jeep the man was driving following his arrest.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie