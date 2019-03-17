Man (30s) arrested after gardaí seize €600,000 of cocaine from car in Dublin

Around 9kg of cocaine was seized from a car yesterday

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested after gardaí have seized a large quantity of cocaine from a car in Dublin.

The seizure was made at around 6.40pm on Saturday evening, when investigators with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped a car near Newlands Road in Dublin 22.

The car was searched and 9kg of cocaine with a potential street value of more than €600,000 was discovered.

The man was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Lucan Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.