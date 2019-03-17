Man (30s) arrested after gardaí seize €600,000 of cocaine from car in Dublin

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested after gardaí have seized a large quantity of cocaine from a car in Dublin.
The seizure was made at around 6.40pm on Saturday evening, when investigators with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped a car near Newlands Road in Dublin 22.
The car was searched and 9kg of cocaine with a potential street value of more than €600,000 was discovered.
The man was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Lucan Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
