#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Friday 6 August 2021
Advertisement

Senior garda interviewed as part of Limerick anti-corruption probe

It is understood that the garda, who was interviewed in recent weeks, has denied any wrongdoing.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 6 Aug 2021, 1:51 PM
1 hour ago 6,369 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5515656

Updated 32 minutes ago

A SENIOR GARDA has been questioned as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged corruption in Limerick.

Multiple sources have told The Journal that the garda involved met with investigators from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) at the office of their solicitor in the last two weeks. It is understood that the garda has denied any wrongdoing. 

The NBCI are currently investigating alleged incidences of gardaí cancelling, or “squaring” of road traffic tickets and summonses in Limerick which began in 2019.

It is understood that the NBCI are now interviewing upwards of 200 people, both gardaí and members of the public, in regard to their investigation.

Sources have said these interviews are focused not alone on individual gardaí but also on members of the public who may have had tickets cancelled or cases struck out in court.

They have also seized phones which will be examined to determine if texts and calls were exchanged between the public and gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Three gardaí and a retired Superintendent have been charged in connection with the alleged ticket cancelling probe.  

An Garda Síochána said in a statement: “An Garda Síochána does not comment on the specifics of ongoing investigations”.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie