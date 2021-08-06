Senior garda interviewed as part of Limerick anti-corruption probe

A SENIOR GARDA has been questioned as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged corruption in Limerick.

Multiple sources have told The Journal that the garda involved met with investigators from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) at the office of their solicitor in the last two weeks. It is understood that the garda has denied any wrongdoing.

The NBCI are currently investigating alleged incidences of gardaí cancelling, or “squaring” of road traffic tickets and summonses in Limerick which began in 2019.

It is understood that the NBCI are now interviewing upwards of 200 people, both gardaí and members of the public, in regard to their investigation.

Sources have said these interviews are focused not alone on individual gardaí but also on members of the public who may have had tickets cancelled or cases struck out in court.

They have also seized phones which will be examined to determine if texts and calls were exchanged between the public and gardaí.

Three gardaí and a retired Superintendent have been charged in connection with the alleged ticket cancelling probe.

An Garda Síochána said in a statement: “An Garda Síochána does not comment on the specifics of ongoing investigations”.