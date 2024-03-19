Advertisement
Central Criminal Court in Dublin Alamy Stock Photo
Corruption Investigation

Dublin garda set to appear in court for second time in anti-corruption investigation

This is the second time the man has appeared in court as part of the investigation.
1.7k
22 minutes ago

A GARDA IS set to appear in court this morning in relation to an anti-corruption investigation in Dublin.

The Garda Anti-Corruption Unit has been investigating the activities of a Garda unit based in the Dublin region.

It has led to the arrest of four officers currently suspended from duty.

This is the second time garda Mark Duffy has appeared in court as part of the investigation. Last week, the court heard he was accused of perverting the course of justice and burglary.

Gardaí said they would be making no further comment as the investigation is ongoing.

