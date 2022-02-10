#Open journalism No news is bad news

Industrial relations clash looms as Garda members protest post-Covid shift pattern changes

Gardaí are working to keep the system which was introduced over the Covid emergency.

By Garreth MacNamee and Niall O'Connor Thursday 10 Feb 2022, 4:34 PM
INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS PROBLEMS are brewing within the garda ranks over proposed changes to the Covid roster system, The Journal has learned. 

Commissioner Drew Harris last month confirmed he was extending the Covid contingency roster until the end of March. 

This roster system meant that gardaí worked four 12-hour shifts and then had four days off – a system which has proven very popular with rank-and-file members of the force. 

However, the rosters will be changed for certain members of the force such as detective units who will work five days a week on eight-hour shifts.  

The Garda Representative Association issued correspondence to its members today warning that steps may have to be taken to ensure all units retain the hours they are currently scheduled for. 

Regarding the change to eight-hour shifts, the GRA memo reads: “Garda Management clearly indicated that this is their final position, and the position of the Garda Commissioner who is insisting on an 8-hour tour shift pattern.”

The letter, sent to all GRA members, states that officers might have to “go outside their comfort zone” in their dealings with management. 

The time may be fast approaching when we may have to step outside of our comfort zone. It’s only after you’ve stepped outside of your comfort zone that you begin to change, grow, and transform.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee and Niall O'Connor

